Ballyduff To Face Crotta O Neills In County Minor Hurling Final

The pairing for this years Keanes Supervalu Kerry Minor Hurling final is now known. Ballyduff will play Crotta O Neills after last nights semi finals.

Ballyduff overcame Causeway/Kilmoyley 1-14 to 1-12 in Lixnaw.

Causeway/Kilmoyley must regret the three goal chances they spurned in the first twelve minutes of the game as on thirteen minutes Aiden O’Connor flashed to the net to make the score Ballyduff 1-02 C/K 0-01 after thirteen minutes.

Causeway/Kilmoyley came back into the game and led 1-07 to 1-06 at halftime their goal coming from the stick of Matthew Burke.

Paddy O’Rourke put Ballyduff ahead 1-09 to 1-08 ten minutes into the second half.

Causeway/Kilmoyley did draw level twenty three minutes into the second half when the excellent Ronan Walsh pointed a free, Paddy O’Rourke and Dylan Moriarty saw Ballyduff home with a point each, final score Ballyduff 1-14 Causeway/Kilmoyley 1-12.

Ballyduff now play Crotta O’Neills in the final as Crotta defeated Lixnaw in the other semifinal 0-22 to 0-13

