Ballybunion’s public toilets demolished after more than half a century

A well-known building which has been part of the landscape in Ballybunion for more than half a century, is being demolished.

The public toilets overlooking the men’s beach, which were built in the 1950s, are currently being knocked down to make way for a brand new facility.

The distinctive yellow building, well known to families visiting the seaside resort, will be replaced with a more modern structure, 3.6 metres in height and cladded with limestone.

The works will also include a new paved concourse and upgraded footpaths to access the beach, as well as a viewing area and telescope on the roof, which would become a tourist feature and allow the public to view Loop Head.

This is the second major upgrade of Ballybunion’s public toilets – the facilities on the Ladies Beach were upgraded in 2016 at a cost of 60 thousand Euro.