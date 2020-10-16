Ballybunion’s credit union to close temporarily due to COVID-19

Ballybunion’s credit union is to close its doors temporarily from Monday due to COVID-19.

The facility forms part of Listowel Credit Union Limited, which has taken the decision because of the increase in community transmission of COVID-19.

There are fears in Ballybunion that the move may be permanent, following the closure of the seaside resort’s Bank of Ireland branch this year.

Management of Listowel Credit Union say, however, it’s temporary, and they fully intend to reopen the branch, as they did earlier this year following the lockdown.

Listowel Credit Union say their Ballybunion office will temporarily close to the public from this Monday.

The decision has been taken to limit the potential impact the virus may have on staff, members, local communities, and to ensure a continuity of service.

Management say to comply with staff segregation, they’re operating a two-team structure – one team will run the Listowel branch, while the second will operate the Ballybunion one behind closed doors.

This is to ensure one team is completely isolated from the public, a measure they say aims to help ensure a continuity of service during the current spike in COVID-19 cases.

CEO of Listowel Credit Union Limited, Denis Dillane noted that during the lockdown earlier in the year the Ballybunion branch closed for a period, but then reopened.

He said they fully intend to reopen the Ballybunion branch to the public again.

The Ballybunion office will continue to provide a phone and email service to members five days a week.

Monday 9.30am – 12.30pm

Tuesday – Thursday 9.30am – 5.00pm

Friday 9.30am – 6.00pm

They can be contacted on 068 27685 or email [email protected].

The Listowel branch will remain open, but members are encouraged to only go in for essential counter transactions, in order to limit footfall.

They’re opening:

Monday 9:30am to 12:30pm

Tuesday 9:30am to 4.30pm *(Closed for lunch from 12.30 to 1.30pm)

Wednesday 10:00am to 4.00pm *(Closed for lunch from 12.30 to 1.30pm)

Thursday: 9:30am to 4.30pm *(Closed for lunch from 12.30 to 1.30pm)

Friday: 9:30am to 12.30pm & 2:30pm to 6:00pm

The Listowel branch can be contacted on 068 21938 and email i[email protected]

Members are also reminded they can access their accounts online at www.ListowelCu.ie or by downloading the Listowel Credit Union App.

Listowel Credit Union say they’ll continue to monitor the current situation and follow HSE guidelines to ensure the safety of members and staff.