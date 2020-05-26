Ballybunion North beach downgraded in EPA report

Bathing water quality at Ballybunion North beach has been downgraded from excellent to good according to the EPA Bathing Water in Ireland report for 2019.

The Ballybunion North beach had scored excellent in 2016, 2017 and 2018 but is now classed as good.

Excellent is defined as the highest cleanest classification, while good is defined as generally good water quality.

13 beaches in Kerry are classed as excellent – these are Ballinskelligs, Ballybunion South, Ballyheigue, Banna Strand, Castlegregory, Derrynane, Fenit, Ventry, Inch, Kells, Maharabeg, Rossbeigh White Strand, and White Strand Caherciveen.

Inny Strand in Waterville was classed as excellent in 2016, but has been reclassified as good in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Cuas Crom beach is to be included in the classifications from this year.