Ballybunion Ladies Beach loses Blue Flag

The Ladies beach in Ballybunion has lost its Blue Flag due to a drop in water quality.

An Taisce has today announced 90 Blue Flag beaches and 60 Green coast awards around the Republic.

Kerry and Donegal have the highest number of awards with twelve Blue Beaches and two Blue Flag marinas each.

The Blue Flag, which began in France in 1985, is one of the world’s most recognised environmental awards; it promotes sound environmental management of beaches, marinas and inland bathing waters.

In Kerry, Derrynane, Ballinskelligs, White Strand Caherciveen, Kells, Rossbeigh, Inch, Ventry, Magherabeg, Banna, Ballyheigue, Ballybunion Men’s Beach and Fenit have all been awarded Blue Flags.

Fenit Marina retained its Blue Flag and for the first time the seasonal visitors pontoons in Portmagee.

Ballybunion Ladies Beach failed to achieve the excellent water quality rating necessary to get Blue Flag status this year; it dropped slightly to good status based on the analysis of in-season water quality samples.

The Green Coast Awards recognise beaches for their clean environment, excellent water quality and natural beauty.

In Kerry, the awards were presented to Waterville, Ballinskelligs, Béal Bán, Castlegregory and Littor beaches.

Ballinskelligs is one of just five sites in the country to achieve Blue Flag and Green Coast awards.

It fulfilled all Blue Flag criteria relating to water quality, facilities for visitors, beach management, environmental education and the provision of information, whilst also fulfilling the Green Coast Award requirement of community involvement in the management of the site.