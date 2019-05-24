Ballots being cast across 140 polling stations in Kerry

Ballots are being cast in Kerry’s 140 polling stations today.

Voters in the county will be making their voices heard in the local and European elections and the Divorce Referendum.

Voters will be presented with up to three ballot papers at polling stations in Kerry today, depending on their eligibility to vote.





62 candidates have put their names forward for 33 seats on Kerry County Council including 30 outgoing councillors who are seeking re-election.

There are 23 candidates contesting the European Elections in the Ireland South Constituency, which Kerry is part of.

Kerry voters will also be asked to vote on two proposed changes to the Constitution in the Divorce Referendum.

Polling stations opened at 7 o’clock and will close at 10 o’clock tonight.

Following this, over 260 boxes will be brought to Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre where the sorting of votes will start with the Corca Dhuibhne Electoral Area.