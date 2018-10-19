Ballinskelligs Post Office to remain open

A post office in South West Kerry is to remain open.

Ballinskelligs Post Office was due to close as part of An Post’s rationalisation plan.

An independent review was carried out on the proposed closure and following extensive petitions from the community and local representatives An Post re-examined its decision.





Deputies Michael Healy-Rae, Martin Ferris and Danny Healy-Rae have welcomed the news.

An Independent Assessor was appointed to review the case following concerns locally.

It found An Post’s decision to close the Ballinskelligs service was done in accordance with protocol.

However, following the independent review An Post decided to re-examine all correspondence and petitions which were sent in by the local community and politicians.

A decision was made to keep the service open due to the fact that it was proposed to transfer work from a Gaeltacht Post Office to a Post Office in a non-Gaeltacht area, An Post says.

An Post had suggested to move the services from Ballinskelligs to Waterville Post Office.

The vacant Post Office contract for Ballinskelligs will now be advertised and the service will remain open until a suitable candidate offering a suitable location is selected.