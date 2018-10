Vincent Harty has been named as the Kerry Person of the Year for 2018 by the London Kerry Association.

The Ballinskelligs native was selected due to his huge contribution to the life of people in both Kerry and London.

Vincent will be presented with the Dennis Reidy Memorial Trophy in Cricklewood, London on the 19th of October.





He says he feels honoured to receive the award and would like to accept it with gratitude.