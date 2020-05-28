Baking with Brendan – Shortbread

This week we used a recipe by Odlums which can be altered to what you have in the cupboard in terms of sugar/flour. For example, I didn’t have “Golden Caster Sugar” so I mixed 20g Light Golden Brown Sugar with 30g of White Caster Sugar and it turned out pretty delicious!! 🙂
What you need:
- 125g/4oz Odlums Cream Plain Flour
- 50g/2oz Odlums Cornflour
- 125g/4oz Butter, softened
- 20g Light Golden Brown sugar + 30g White Caster Sugar (Oldums recipe says to use 50g/2oz Shamrock Golden Caster Sugar)
How to:
- Beat b utter and sugar together until smooth. Wooden spoon or electric mixer may be used.
- Add the flour and the cornflour and mix gently until a dough is formed.
- Use finger tips to form dough into a ball and lightly knead, if necessary.
- Press dough into a greased 8″/20cm round. A sandwich tin may also be used.
- Cut into wedges or fingers and prick the dough with a fork
- Bake in a preheated oven 160°C/325°F/Gas 3 for about 20 minutes or until very pale in colour.
- Allow to set in tin for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire tray to cool. Re cut if necessary
- As soon as shortbread is cold, store in an airtight tin.
Serving Suggestions:
- Top with fresh cream and strawberries
- Enjoy with a scoop of ice cream (I didn’t have a block of Ice Cream so I just chopped the top off of a Cornetto!)
- Yogurt of your choice 🙂
- Nutella is never a bad idea! 😛
- Perfect accompaniment to a cup of tea or coffee