Baking with Brendan – Homemade Viscount Biscuits

This week on Baking with Brendan, we’re going to try and bake that delicious minty, chocolaty biscuit that no one can pronounce – the Viscount!

Why would we try to bake something we can just buy in the shop? Well… We have plenty of time on our hands! Last week, we tackled Jaffa Cakes and it was a raving success so hopefully we can follow that up with another popular homemade attempt at a household favourite!

The Viscount we all know and love has a plain biscuits base with a milk chocolate shell but for this, we’re going to make a chocolate biscuit base for that extra lockdown indulgence!

Ingredients:

Biscuits

125 g butter softened

150g sugar

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

210g flour

64g cocoa powder sifted

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

Peppermint Fondant

184g icing sugar sifted

4 teaspoons of milk

1/2 teasp peppermint extract

Chocolate Shell

150g of your favourite chocolate

1 TBSP coconut oil

Instructions

Biscuits

Pre-heat the oven to 180°C Cream butter & sugar together in a mixing bowl until it gets light & fluffy (this took me about 25 minutes with a wooden spoon so I hope to god you have a proper mixer! If so, it should take about 3 minutes) Add the egg and vanilla and beat until well combined. (This was easier) Add flour, cocoa powder, baking powder & salt and mix in well. (I thought this was too dry but when I used my hands to mix it, it all came together as a lovely chocolatey cookie dough) Using your hands, form the dough into a ball and place on a lightly floured surface. Using a floured rolling pin roll out the dough until it is approximately 5mm thick. Use a round cookie cutter to cut out the biscuits and lay out on a lined baking tray. I don’t have a cookie cutter so I just used a glass which worked perfectly! Then with the leftover dough I used a bowl to create a GIANT Viscount Cake Biscuit. Bake for 12-14 minutes until the biscuits are starting to crisp up around the edges. Remove from the oven and allow to cool on the tray.

Peppermint fondant

Add the icing sugar, milk & peppermint extract to a medium sized mixing bowl and combine using a spoon until the fondant comes together. If you need to, add slightly more milk and if it becomes too soft, add more icing sugar until you can form it into a ball with your hands. Take the fondant ball and place on a surface sprinkled with icing sugar. Sprinkle more icing sugar on the top and using a rolling pin, roll out until it is 4-5mm thick. If the fondant sticks to the rolling pin, sprinkle with more icing sugar. Using the same 48mm (1 & 7/8 inch) round cookie cutter, cut out fondant circles and place them on the cooled biscuits.

Chocolate Shell