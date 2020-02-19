Bad Weather Upsets Tonight’s Munster U20 Football 1/4 Final Fixtures

The weather is causing disruption to the first round games in the Eirgid Munster Under 20 Football quarter-finals.

Tonight’s game between Limerick and Tipperary has been switched to Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale whre there’s a 7pm throw-in.

The winners will be at home to Kerry in the semi-final next Wednesday night.

This evening’s other quarter-final between Clare and Waterford has been postponed.

Officials made the decision to call off the game at Miltown-Malbay due to “adverse weather conditions”.

The sides will meet tomorrow night instead at the same venue.

Cork are due to play the winners in the semi-final next Wednesday.