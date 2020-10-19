Bad weather hampers search for Fungie

Bad weather has hampered the search for Fungie today.

The world-famous dolphin who has been in Dingle for around 37 years hasn’t been seen in several days.

The CEO of the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group says it isn’t possible to say what has happened to the bottlenose dolphin at this stage and hopefully he will come back.

Dr Simon Berrow says if a bottlenose dolphin dies it would be unusual for it to be swept up on a beach:

Meanwhile, Kenmare News has published a picture of a solitary dolphin seen in Kenmare Bay.

However, it is suspected this may be a common dolphin and not Fungie, who is a bottlenose dolphin.

Radio Kerry has sent the image to the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group for identification.