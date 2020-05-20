Backlash to Minister Flanagan’s open letter to people of Cahersiveen

A Kerry TD is rejecting the Justice Minister’s apology for the opening of a direct-provision centre in Caherciveen.

Charlie Flanagan has written an open letter to the people of Kerry, after 25 asylum-seekers tested positive for Covid-19.

He says he’s sorry for the lack of consultation when the centre was opened in March – but says it will remain open.

Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae’s calling for him to immediately close the facility.

Fianna Fáil TD Niall Collins, who was a member of the Oireachtas foreign affairs committee, is also hitting out at the minister.