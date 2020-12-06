Baby Sofia Chloe Duffy Linnane, Abbeydorney, Tralee.

Mass of the Angels will be celebrated on Monday at 12 noon in St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert (streamed on Ardfert/Kilmoyley Parish facebook) with interment afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.

Family Information:- Adored daughter of Michael & Katie and cherished granddaughter of Nuala, Patrick, Edel & Eamonn. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her great grandparents, uncles Michael, Gavin, Daniel Padraic & Brendan, aunts Ruth, Michaela & Aoibheann, cousins & relatives and especially Lisa.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

