The Baby in the Phone Box – June 16th, 2020

Earlier this month, Jerry spoke to sister and brother, Helen Ward and David McBride. The siblings were only recently united after more than 50 years. Helen and David’s mother was from a Catholic from Kerry and their father was a married Protestant. David was found in a car as a baby while Helen was found in a phone box. The man who found Helen one cold March night in 1968 was Donal Boyle who spoke to Jerry this morning.

