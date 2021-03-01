Baby Lily Ellen Daly, Ashton Meadows, Lisheenacanna, Ballyhar.

A private family funeral will take place for Lily with Mass of the Angels to be celebrated at 1pm on Tuesday. The mass will be live streamed from St. Gertrude’s Church on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-gertrudes-church followed by burial in Kilnanare Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired directly to the Heart Centre, Crumlin Children’s Hospital. Enquiries to Eamon O’Connor Undertakers, Firies.

