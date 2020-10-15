AXA plans to reopen Tralee branch on phased basis

An insurance company which closed its office in Tralee at the start of the pandemic says it’s planning to reopen its premises.

AXA’s Denny St office has been closed since March.

The company says it’s working through a phased reopening of its branch network and that Tralee is part of this plan.

AXA says its branch network has been presented with challenges particularly where staff or members of their household have an underlining medical condition.

Company employees may also be caring for elderly relatives.

AXA says it’s still contactable through phone, email or through its website.