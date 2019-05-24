Average voter turnout in Kerry at 28%

Voter turnout in Kerry is between 28 and 29% on average at this stage ahead of the traditional teatime rush.

Kerry’s 140 polling stations opened at 7 o’clock this morning and will close at 10 o’clock tonight.

Kerry voters are today deciding the shape of the new Kerry County Council, the Ireland South candidates who will represent the county as MEPs and are also considering proposed changes to the Constitution in the Divorce Referendum.





There are 23 candidates running in the Ireland South constituency in the European Elections.

62 people have put their names forward in six Local Electoral Areas across Kerry bidding for 33 seats on Kerry County Council.

There are seven seats in Tralee and Killarney, six in Kenmare and Listowel, four in Castleisland and three in Corca Dhuibne.

Shortly before 5 o’clock this evening, County Registrar and local returning officer, Padraig Burke said the average turnout across the county is between 28 and 29%.

He is expecting polling stations to get busier during the traditional teatime rush.

Voters are being reminded to bring identification with them to polling stations, which will remain open until 10 o’clock tonight.