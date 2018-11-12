Average rent in Kerry increases by over 8% in a year

The average rent in Kerry has increased by over 8% in a year.

That’s according to the latest report for the third quarter of this year by property website Daft.ie.

The data shows the average rent in Kerry now stands at €791; an increase of 8.6% compared to the same period last year.





The figure is also a 3% increase compared to the previous quarter.

The average rent for a one bed apartment is €543 (up 10%), a two bed house is €636 (up 11.2%), it’s €744 for a three bed house (up 8.5%), €819 for a four bed house (up 9.8%) and €900 for a five bed house (up 18.6%).