Average rent in Kerry increases by over 6% in past year

The average rent in Kerry has increased by over 6% in the past year.

The Rental Tenancies Board has released its latest quarterly report, which shows the average cost of rent in Kerry now stands at €737 per month.

The average monthly rent in Kerry has increased by €44 over the past twelve months, representing an increase of 6.4%.





This is the first time average rents in Kerry have been over €700 for two consecutive quarters since early 2008.

However, the RTB report reveals a quarterly decrease of 2.4% from the second to third quarter of this year.

In terms of municipal districts, Killarney has the highest average monthly rent of over €781; Tralee is next at €726; South and West Kerry comes in at €714, while Listowel has the lowest average rent of €614.

Nationally, the average monthly rent is now €1,122, representing an increase of 7.5% year-on-year.