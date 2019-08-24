Average property price in Kerry increases by over 11% in one year

The average property price in Kerry has increased by over 11% in one year.

The Geo Directory has released its quarterly report, compiled from a database of over two million residential building records.

In the preceding twelve months up to April 2019, the average price of a property in Kerry was €180,000.

This represents an increase of 11.4%.

There were 1,409 property transactions conducted in the county in the same period.

Geo Directory’s report also shows that properties in the Tralee Eircode Area – properties with the V92 designation – had an average price of nearly €164,000.

The average price in the Killarney Eircode Area – which is V93 – was considerably higher at nearly €228,000.

In Tralee, 6% of the 505 transactions were for new buildings, while 13% of Killarney’s 430 transactions were for new dwellings.

The national average property price is now at €289,000, up 21% on the previous year.