Average number of COVID cases in Kerry just under 100 per day

The average number of daily cases of COVID-19 in Kerry over the past fortnight is just under 100.

This is according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which has calculated the number of cases and the 14-day incidence rate of COVID-19 in all local electoral areas in the Republic.

During the fortnight up to January 18th, there were minor decreases in the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in all six local electoral areas.

Killarney LEA recorded 359 new cases over the fortnight, while Tralee LEA had 285 new cases.

Kenmare LEA, stretching from Killorglin to Kilgarvan and including the Iveragh Peninsula, recorded 217 cases.

Castleisland LEA had 140 new cases, while Chorca Dhuibhne LEA recorded 103 new cases.

The Listowel LEA, which once had among the highest 14-day incidence rates in Ireland, had 215 new cases over the past fortnight.

Over the two-week period up to January 18th, there were 1,319 new cases in Kerry, giving an average of 94 per day.

This is down from 111 per day up to Monday, January 11th.

Since the start of the pandemic, one person in every 39 has tested positive for the virus in Kerry.