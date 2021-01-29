Average number of COVID cases in Kerry over fortnight drops by over half

The average number of daily cases of COVID-19 in Kerry over the past fortnight has dropped by over half.

This is according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which has calculated the number of cases and the 14-day incidence rate of COVID-19 in all local electoral areas in the Republic.

During the fortnight up to January 25th, Killarney LEA recorded 161 new cases, while Tralee LEA had 108 new cases.

Kenmare LEA, stretching from Killorglin to Kilgarvan and including the Iveragh Peninsula, recorded 73 cases.

Castleisland LEA had 63 new cases, while Chorca Dhuibhne LEA recorded 64 new cases.

The Listowel LEA, which once had among the highest 14-day incidence rates in Ireland, had 90 new cases over the past fortnight.

Over the two-week period up to January 25th, there were 559 new cases in Kerry, giving an average of 40 per day.

This is down from 94 per day up to Monday, January 18th.

Since the start of the pandemic, one person in every 37 has tested positive for the virus in Kerry.

Kerry has the third lowest 14-day incidence rate in the Republic, behind Roscommon and Leitrim.