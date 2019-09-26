Average monthly rent in Killarney exceeds €900

The average monthly rent in Killarney has now exceeded €900.

The Rental Tenancies Board report for the second quarter of this year shows that the average rent in Kerry now stands at €792, up from €749 during the same period in 2018.

According to the RTB report, rental costs vary wildly across Kerry: In Listowel, the average monthly rent is €666, which is well below the national average; rent costs in Kenmare and Tralee stand at over €740 and €790 respectively, while Killarney’s have exceeded €900.

The average rent levels in Kerry are the highest recorded, according to the report, which tracks levels back to 2007.

Countywide, rents have increased by nearly 6% over the past year, up €43/month to €792.

Nationally, the year-on-year growth rate of the national average rent slowed marginally to 7%.