Average land price in Kerry is just over €7,600 per acre

The average price for land in Kerry last year stood at €7,606 per acre.

According to the Irish Farmers’ Journal, that was a 3.6% fall on 2018.

The average price for land in Munster in 2019 was almost €10,000 (€9,985) per acre.

Every county saw prices increase except Kerry.

1,353 acres or 30 farms in Kerry were offered for sale; that’s down from over 2,000 acres the previous year.

There was only one sale of over 100 acres; Whitefield Farm in Beaufort was sold by the Franciscan Missionaries of the Divine Motherhood for just under €2 million.

Dairy farmers in Kerry accounted for 45% of buyers.