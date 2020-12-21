Average Kerry rents increased marginally over the past 12 months

The average rent in Kerry has increased marginally over the past 12 months.

The Rental Tenancies Board’s quarterly report shows the average cost of rent in Kerry is now over €800.

The RTB analyses rents nationwide every quarter.

During the third quarter of this year, the average rent in Kerry was €802; this is an increase on the previous quarter of 1.5% and 1.3% higher than the same period last year.

Monthly rents in Kerry’s local electoral areas vary wildly: Castleisland LEA has the lowest average rent at just under €600, Listowel’s is slightly higher at €653, while the average rent in the Kenmare LEA was €725.

Tralee LEA’s average rent is €825, while Killarney remains the most expensive at just under €950 per month on average.

There was no data collected from West Kerry.

Killarney and Tralee show consistent increases, with quarter-on-quarter rises recorded over the past three and four quarters respectively.

The average rent nationally is over €1,250.