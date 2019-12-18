Average Kerry rents increase by 4.5% in past three months

Average rents in Kerry have increased by over 4% during the past three months.

The latest Rent Index from the Residential Tenancies Board shows the average monthly rent in Kerry during the third quarter of this year was over €830, representing an increase of 4.5% on the second quarter’s figure.

The average monthly rent in Kerry has now increased for four consecutive quarters.

During July-September of this year, the average rent in the county was €832; this is up 4.5% on April-June’s figure and a considerable 40% year-on-year.

The RTB says the county’s year-on-year increase is skewed due to recent changes to law in relation to student accommodation; rents that a portion of Tralee’s student population pay are now being taken into account.

In terms of individual areas, rents in Listowel are now €637 and Kenmare stands at over €750.

The average rent in Tralee is €885, while Killarney has the highest average rents in the county at €900 per month.

Killarney’s rent is now in line with the national average.