Average Kerry rent jumps 5%

The average rent in Kerry has increased by over 5% in a year.

That’s according to the latest survey on rents by property website, Daft.ie.

The figures show that in the final quarter of 2019, the average rent in Kerry was €860.

That’s an annual increase of 5.6% but a decrease of 1.6% compared to the previous quarter.

The average rent for a one bed apartment in Kerry increased by 8% in a year to €602.

There is a 4.6% jump in the average rent for a two-bedroom house to €679.

€785 is the average rent for a three-bed house; an annual increase of almost 4%.

There’s a similar rise in the average rent for a four-bed house, which now stands at €859.

Finally, €927 is the average rent for a five-bed house; that’s up 2.5%.