Average Kerry rent up over 4% in a year

The number of homes available to rent nationwide on May 1st was up by 40 per cent compared to the same date last year.

A Daft.ie reports also that rents in April fell by 2.1 per cent compared with March rates – the biggest fall was 2.5 per cent in Dublin.



Meanwhile, the average rent in Kerry now stands at €884.

That’s up 4.3% in a year and almost 3% since the last quarter of 2019.

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is €630 (up 9%), it’s €708 for a two-bed house (up 6.6%) and a three-bed house is €817 (up 5.7%).

A four-bed house has an average rent of €901 (up 6.9%) and a five-bed house is €1,005 (up 10.5%).