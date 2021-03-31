Average Kerry house price jumps 3.5%

The average asking house price in Kerry increased by 3.5% last year.

That’s according to the Daft.ie House Price Report for 2020.

In 2020, the average asking price for a house in Kerry was €207,271.

That’s an increase of 3.5% in a year.

There were 55 new-build home transactions in the county during the year, which is down 46% compared to 2019.

The report shows the average asking price for a one bed apartment was €82,000, which has increased 4.2%.

€99,000 was the average price of a two-bed terraced house, up 6.6% and a three-bed semi detached house price increased 2% to €135,000.

There was a 6% jump in the price of a four-bed bungalow to €274,000 and five-bed detached houses had an average price tag of €294,000, up 10.3%.