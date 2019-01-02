The average asking price for residential property in Kerry is decreasing

The MyHome.ie quarterly report for the last three months of 2018 shows asking prices for two-bed apartments, and three and four-bedroom homes have decreased, when compared to the same time last year.

The average asking price for a two-bed apartment in Kerry during the last quarter of 2018 was €100,000, which represents a drop of 9% on the same period in 2017.





Asking prices for a three-bed, semi-detached remained static at €150,000, however, they’ve decreased by 38% over the past year.

The MyHome.ie property report also shows that the average asking price for a 4-bed, semi-detached decreased marginally during the second half of 2017.

However, the asking price increased by nearly 9% year-on-year to €185,000.