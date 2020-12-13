Average asking price for property in Kerry is just over €200,000

The average asking price for a property in Kerry is just over €200,000 (€202,439).

That’s according to the latest Daft.ie Wealth Report, which was released this weekend.

Kerry is in the lower half of average property prices in Ireland, placing 39th out of 54 property markets around the country.

Kerry is the 5th most expensive property market in Munster, behind Cork City and county, Limerick City and Waterford county.

Dublin 6 remains the most expensive property market in Ireland, with an average asking price of just over €616,000.

While Leitrim is the least expensive, with an average asking price of almost €128,000.