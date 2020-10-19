Average asking price for house in Kerry up 6%

The average asking price for a house in Kerry has increased by 6% on a quarter-by-quarter basis.

That’s according to the latest report by property website, Daft.ie for the third quarter.

The average asking price for a house in Kerry is just over €202,000 (€202,439), which is up 6% compared to the previous quarter but is relatively stable when compared to the third quarter of 2019.

The average asking price of a one-bed apartment in Kerry stands at €80,000, which is slightly up on last year.

€93,000 is the average asking price for a two-bed terraced house, which is up 2.4%.

A three-bed semi-detached house is up over 1% to €130,000 and there has been an almost 7% jump in average asking prices for four-bed bungalows to €251,000.

There’s been an almost 1% increase in the average price of a five-bed detached house to €280,000.

There were 30 new home transactions in the period, which is down 44% compared to 2019.