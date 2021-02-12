Average of 14 COVID-19 cases per day in Kerry over past two weeks

There was an average of 14 COVID cases per day in Kerry over the past two weeks.

This is according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which has calculated the number of cases and the 14-day incidence rate of COVID-19 in all local electoral areas in the Republic.

During the fortnight up to February 8th, Tralee LEA had 64 new cases, while Killarney LEA recorded 50 new cases.

Chorca Dhuibhne LEA recorded 27 new cases, while Listowel LEA, which once had among the highest 14-day incidence rates in Ireland, had 26 new cases over the past fortnight.

Kenmare LEA, stretching from Killorglin to Kilgarvan and including the Iveragh Peninsula, recorded 19 cases.

The Castleisland LEA had 16 new cases.

Over the two-week period up to February 8th, there were 202 new cases in Kerry, giving an average of 14 per day.

This is down from 94 per day three weeks ago.

Kerry now has the fifth lowest 14-day incidence rate in the Republic.