Average of 12 percent of gardaí unavailable for frontline duty in Kerry Garda Division

An average of 12 percent of gardaí are unavailable for frontline duty in the Kerry Garda Division.

According to the Irish Times, nationally 579 Gardaí were on sick leave last month, which is approximately four percent of the force.

In Kerry, 5.9% of the 340 gardaí in Kerry were on sick leave; this equate to 20 members of staff.

A similar number are restricted to light duties, meaning they cannot take part in front-line policing – this figure relates to December of last year.

The Irish Times reports that Commissioner Drew Harris is seeking information into the causes.