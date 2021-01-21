Autism-friendly communication board installed in Tralee Town Park

A new autism-friendly communication board has been installed in Tralee Town Park.

The Tralee Municipal District erected this board in the playground; it’s part of the town’s ambition to become an Autism Friendly Town.

The communication board is the first of its kind in a Kerry County Council managed playground.

It will assist those with disabilities to communicate in different ways by pointing to a picture on the board.

Mayor of Tralee, councillor Terry O’Brien says this will help create a more inclusive experience for everyone.

Meanwhile, Aisling Sweeney, of the Tralee Autism Friendly Committee, says they are delighted with this communication board, adding they will continue with their efforts to make Tralee an Autism Friendly Town and hope to have the backing of retail, leisure and hospitality communities as they roll out other initiatives.