Authorities investigating South Kerry drownings examining weather conditions

Authorities investigating the deaths of three men who died in a drowning accident near Cahersiveen are examining several factors including weather conditions.

The Marine Casualty Investigation Board is leading the investigation into the tragedy which occurred at Coonanna Pier on Sunday.

Preliminary results from the post-mortems suggest that the three Latvian men died from drowning.





Many tributes have been paid to 57-year-old Anatolijs Teivans who lived in Killarney, 38-year-old Valarijs Klimentjevs who lived in Tralee and newly-married Jurijus Burceus, age 30, who also lived in Killarney.

They had regularly fished in Coonanna Harbour, between Cahersiveen and Kells, in recent months. The Marine Casualty Investigation Board is examining their recovered boat.

KWD Recycling, the employer of Jurijus Burceus, says everyone is deeply saddened by his passing, describing him as a pleasure to work with and a man who was always willing to help his colleagues, who will miss him very much.

It’s understood that Anatolijs Teivans is to be cremated in Cork on Friday before being taken back to Latvia. Arrangements are also being made for Valarijs Klimentjevs. A private service for Mr Burceus is taking place in Killarney tonight and it’s understood his remains will be brought back to Latvia tomorrow.

Superintendent Flor Murphy says garda family liaison officers are assisting the men’s families and will continue to do so into the future.