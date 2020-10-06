Australian police seek convicted fraudster with Kerry links

Australian police are looking for a convicted fraudster with Kerry links who’s gone on the run.

Thomas Humphreys, with connections to Killarney and East Kerry, is one of two men wanted on outstanding warrants.

Last Friday, Mr Humphreys was convicted in his absence of defrauding an elderly woman of more than A$100,000.

New South Wales Police are seeking Thomas Humphreys, who’s 32 years old and has links to Killarney and East Kerry; they’re also looking for another man, 29-year-old John O’Driscoll.

Thomas Humphreys had been charged in connection with allegedly defrauding an elderly woman.

In May, he was arrested at Sydney Airport before he could leave the country and return to Ireland.

It was alleged that Mr Humphreys and another man deceived an elderly woman when they promised to carry out improvements to her roof and floors; it was alleged she paid them A$103,500.

Australian media report that last Friday, a Sydney court convicted Thomas Humphreys in his absence.

The other man being sought by New South Wales Police, John O’Driscoll, is wanted by virtue of an outstanding warrant issued on July 24th, also in connection to fraud-related matters.