Novak Djokovic is savouring an 18th Grand Slam title.

The world number one overcame the challenge of Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in this morning’s Australian Open final.

He strolled to a 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 win.

It’s a third Australian Open in a row for Djokovic – and a ninth in total.

John Hennessy reviews