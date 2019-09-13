Australian couple’s wedding images photobombed by Kerry deer

An Australian couple who were married in Kerry got an unexpected surprise after their wedding shoot was photobombed by a deer.

Melanie Joughalian and Lachlan Porteous flew over 10,000 miles from Sydney to exchange their vows at Ballyseede Castle in Tralee on Wednesday.

Photographer Adrian O’Neill, who is from Kanturk, was capturing the couple’s special day at Ladies View when the unexpected guest made an appearance.

The photographs of the couple and friendly deer have been attracting a lot of attention online.