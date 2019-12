Austin Stacks have won the County League Division 1 Final after a dramatic game.

The game ended 1-9 a piece after 60 minutes.

Both sides could only manage a point each in extra time to leave it 1-10 each.

After much discussion, a penalty shootout was called in which Austin Stacks won 4-3.

Timmy Sheehan reports

Rathmore’s Donal Murphy

Austin Stacks Wayne Quillinan