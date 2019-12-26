August was wettest month in Kerry during 2019

August was the wettest month in Kerry during 2019.

A total of 1.5 metres of rainfall fell at Valentia Observatory, according to Met Eireann weather summaries from January to November of this year.

Met Eireann’s weather summaries from January to November show August was the wettest month in the county this year.

204mm of rainfall fell at the South Kerry weather station during the month, which represents 178% of the long-term average.

For comparison, less than a quarter of that total fell in May.

October was nearly as wet as August with a recording of over 200mm; the 13th of the month was the wettest day of the year, when 37mm fell during a 24-hour period.

It rained at Valentia Observatory during 27 of the 30 days during November.

Rainfall totals during Autumn, which is September to November, were well above the long-term average for the county.