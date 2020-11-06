Audit needed to secure investment for facilities at Kerry beaches

There are calls for an audit to be carried out to secure investment to upgrade facilities at Kerry beaches.

Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald asked the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD to carry out this audit.

He says the MD should then make an application to the Department of Environment or Fáilte Ireland for proper investment in toilets, showers and car parks.

Special attention and extra investment should be applied to Kerry’s Blue Flag and Green Coast award beaches, Cllr Fitzgerald says.

Kerry County Council says an application was unsuccessful under the 2019 Rural Regeneration Funding; it says relevant funding streams will be explored for upgrading facilities.