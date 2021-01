House prices increased in Kerry over the past year.

That’s according to auctioneer Paul Stephenson of Sherry Fitzgerald Stephenson Crean, who says the number of mortgage approvals recently has contributed to the increase.

He claims house prices have increased by about 10% over the past year in the county, with a number of cash buyers and investors coming into the market.

Paul Stephenson says he sees this increase continuing into 2021.