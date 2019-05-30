Auction today to sell Beaufort farm owned by religious order

An auction to sell 110 acres of farmland in Beaufort, which was donated to a religious order in the 1960s, will take place this afternoon.

Whitefield Farm was donated by Denis and Mary Doyle to the Franciscan Missionaries of the Divine Motherhood who built and operated St Mary of the Angels for over 30 years.

The residential home for people with intellectual disabilities is now operated by St John of God and is not affected by today’s sale.





The Franciscan Missionaries of the Divine Motherhood say the proceeds of the sale will provide for the costs of healthcare for its elderly nuns.

The auction, hosted by agent Tom Spillane, will take place at 3 o’clock this afternoon in The Royal Hotel in Killarney.

It’s thought that the farm could be sold for over one million euro.