Attempts by pedestrians to cross busy Killarney road likened to old-time waltz

Attempts to cross a busy Killarney road by pedestrians have been compared to doing an old-time waltz.

That’s according to the Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District, Cllr Michael Gleeson who raised safety concerns about Mission Road.

Kerry Independent Alliance councillor Michael Gleeson said the Mission Road entrance to Killarney National Park is used by locals and tourists alike to access Killarney House.

He said the house and gardens cost €8 million to complete and Transport Infrastructure Ireland is making it impossible to visit it; he said people are doing an old-time waltz between cars in an attempt to cross the road.

He said there is a vital necessity for a controlled pedestrian crossing on Mission Road near the Hugh O’Flaherty monument for safety.

Cllr Gleeson said he can’t understand why this is not a priority and it is disrespectful to visitors.

Cllr Brendan Cronin said TII should be held legally liable for any accidents at the location.

TII has told Kerry County Council the crossing is on hold pending the construction of the Muckross Road/Hahah Safety Scheme; the Part 8 planning process is due to begin in the first quarter of this year.