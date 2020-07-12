Asthma Society warns of high pollen levels

Asthma sufferers in Kerry are being warned to take precautions following high pollen levels this weekend.

Nearly 9,000 people in Kerry suffer from asthma or hay fever.

The Asthma Society of Ireland is urging vigilance as hay fever can be particularly dangerous for asthma suffers.

Hay fever symptoms are capable of escalating an asthma attack, which in some cases can be fatal.

The society has released several tips to survive hay fever season such as using the pollen tracker on asthma.ie and speaking to a medical professional about taking medication to prevent or reduce symptoms.

Tips to survive Hay fever Season:

· Keep an eye daily on the Asthma Society’s pollen tracker on asthma.ie

· Speak to a nurse on the Asthma Society’s free Asthma and COPD Adviceline (1800 44 54 64) about putting a hay fever management plan in place

· Use the Asthma Society’s new Beating Breathlessness WhatsApp Patient Support service for any questions on asthma, COPD, coronavirus or hay fever

· Talk to doctor or pharmacist NOW about taking medication to prevent / reduce symptoms. Don’t wait until you feel unwell

· Keep windows shut in your bedroom at night

· Keep windows and doors closed when the pollen count is high

· Stay indoors as much as possible on high pollen days

· Stay away from grassy areas, especially when grass is freshly cut

· Put Vaseline around your nostrils to trap pollen

· Wear wraparound sunglasses to stop pollen getting into your eyes

· Shower, wash your hair and change your clothes if you have been outside for an extended period of time

· Avoid drying clothes outdoors, or shake them outdoors before bringing them in

· Minimise your contact with pets that have been outdoors and are likely to be carrying pollen

Common hay fever symptoms:

· Runny nose and nasal congestion

· Watery, itchy, red eyes

· Frequent sneezing

· Itchy nose, roof of mouth or throat

· Headache

· Fatigue

· Swollen blue coloured skin under the eyes

· Postnasal drip