The Asthma Society of Ireland is urging people in Kerry to refrain from stockpiling their medications during the coronavirus pandemic.

There are 11,204 people with asthma and 16,248 people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in Kerry.

The society is assuring people that there is no national shortage of medication for either condition.

The Asthma Society says there is no need to order extra medicines than you need for the coming month.