Asthma Society of Ireland launches virtual fundraiser

Kerry people are being encouraged to take part in a virtual fundraiser for the Asthma Society of Ireland as part of Asthma Awareness Week.

Nationally 380,000 people suffer from asthma with 11,204 in Kerry alone. The current pandemic is a particular worry for those with asthma as they may experience more severe symptoms if they contract Covid-19.

This year’s Walk for Asthma was cancelled due to the pandemic but in its place, they have created the 10 Million Steps for Asthma fundraiser.

It is hoped participants will achieve 10 million steps collectively over Asthma Awareness Week.

Asthma Awareness Week takes place from the 1st to 8th of May and participants are asked to log their steps and donate on www.asthma.ie.

For more information about the campaign or to donate, you can click here.