Assets could be taken if drivers fail to declare penalty points to insurers

Chair of Kerry Law Society John Galvin says people’s assets could be taken if they fail to declare penalty points to their insurer.

This comes after figures were released by the Courts Service, which claim just 13% of drivers in Kerry who are convicted of speeding, present their licences in court to record penalty points.

Mr. Galvin says drivers must also declare these penalty points to their insurer and failure to do so could leave them without any insurance cover.

Speaking on this morning’s Kerry Today show, John Galvin says drivers without insurance in these cases, could have their assets taken by the Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland.